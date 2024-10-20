Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $135.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average is $114.82.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.