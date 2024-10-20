Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPLV opened at $73.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.