Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 20.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,492,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 273,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,245 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,217,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after buying an additional 79,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,983,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

