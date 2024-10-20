Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSP stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

