Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $136.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.75. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $79.94 and a 12-month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lamar Advertising

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.