Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HTGC opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

