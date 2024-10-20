Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $1.20 Million in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 1.15% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

