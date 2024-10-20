BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Holdings Cut by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 61,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 678.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 68.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter.

BBN opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

