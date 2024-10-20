Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 65,851 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,851 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,237,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,696,000 after acquiring an additional 383,458 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock opened at $203.52 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

