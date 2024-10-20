13,338 Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 31.8% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 413,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 99,765 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $25,074,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Frontline by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 95,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.06.
Frontline Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:FRO opened at $22.11 on Friday. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.04.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 86.71%.
Frontline Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
