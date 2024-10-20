13,338 Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 31.8% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 413,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 99,765 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $25,074,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Frontline by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 95,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.06.

Frontline Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FRO opened at $22.11 on Friday. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.04.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 86.71%.

Frontline Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.