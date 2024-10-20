NBC Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Price Performance

BATS:ARKX opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $272.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.21.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

