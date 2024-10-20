SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,463 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $930,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

XENE stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

