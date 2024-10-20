SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,781 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

AMKR opened at $30.53 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

