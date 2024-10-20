Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

