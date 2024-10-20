NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ChampionX Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of CHX opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

