UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after purchasing an additional 625,128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,746,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 788,457 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of UGI by 13.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,267,000 after acquiring an additional 356,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 84.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,766 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -365.85%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

