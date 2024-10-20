SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $311,000 in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,528 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,010.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,330. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.