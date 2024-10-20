NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

