Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $98.02 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $99.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

