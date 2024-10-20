NBC Securities Inc. Buys 1,335 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,698,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after buying an additional 495,070 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 999,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 515,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 483,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 244,202 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

