Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $125.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $126.07.

Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

