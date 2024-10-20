Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 75,000 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 150,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE opened at $1.21 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 566.02% and a negative return on equity of 142.93%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

CUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

