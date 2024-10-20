NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 3,159 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,691.5% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

