Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Andersons worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 323.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.
Andersons Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Andersons stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.57.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.
Andersons Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.
About Andersons
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.
