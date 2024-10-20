Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $110.00 at Stephens

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FOUR opened at $95.71 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

