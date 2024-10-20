SES AI (NYSE:SES) vs. NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Head to Head Survey

NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of NOVONIX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NOVONIX has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A SES AI N/A -17.25% -15.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NOVONIX and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NOVONIX and SES AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVONIX $8.06 million N/A -$46.25 million N/A N/A SES AI N/A N/A -$53.40 million ($0.16) -3.99

NOVONIX has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NOVONIX and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 N/A SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75

SES AI has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 499.80%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Summary

NOVONIX beats SES AI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

