Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Unilever by 1,866.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,451,000 after buying an additional 2,027,221 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Unilever by 249.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,136 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 598.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after purchasing an additional 911,443 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $62.95 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s payout ratio is 54.65%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

