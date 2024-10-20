Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,501,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,965.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 811,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 785,087 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 745,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 129,523 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after purchasing an additional 82,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 490,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

