Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $290.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $293.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.