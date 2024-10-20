Good Life Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,634 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $352,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $124.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.24. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

