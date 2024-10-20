Good Life Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,634 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $352,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $124.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.24. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.