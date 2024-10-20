Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,484 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.35. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

