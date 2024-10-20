Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) & Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Head to Head Comparison

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics -1,249.54% -156.48% -40.77% Zura Bio N/A -28.83% -22.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Omega Therapeutics and Zura Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Zura Bio 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 862.26%. Zura Bio has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 252.30%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Zura Bio.

97.5% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Zura Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $3.09 million 18.92 -$97.43 million ($1.43) -0.74 Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A

Zura Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Omega Therapeutics.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Zura Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

