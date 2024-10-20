Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $51.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $51.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.