Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 21.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Shell by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 2,843.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $67.04 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

