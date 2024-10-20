Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $415.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

