Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 1,352 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.55, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.