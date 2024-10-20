Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 1.36% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $125,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,572,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,468,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 201,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,548.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 65,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

