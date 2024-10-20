Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,599,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,198,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 500,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

