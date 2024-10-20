Good Life Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,784,000 after buying an additional 703,620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 470.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,979,000 after buying an additional 364,516 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 260.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 350,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,317,000 after buying an additional 272,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 375,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

