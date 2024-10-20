Creative Planning Sells 11,541 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $141,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $583.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $585.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $560.54 and a 200-day moving average of $547.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

