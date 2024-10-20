Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $341,000 in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

