Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $209,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $23.73 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

