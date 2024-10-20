Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 102.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 71.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 25.0% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,965. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.