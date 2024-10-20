Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE RCL opened at $199.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Citigroup upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.06.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

