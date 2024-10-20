Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $339,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Clorox by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $161.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.15. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

