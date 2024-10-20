Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after buying an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 729,633 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,123,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $35,387,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $191,456.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $191,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,711.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,001 shares of company stock worth $3,220,345. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.61 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.