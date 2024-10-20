Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $338,000 in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of GOVI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $29.74.
About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.