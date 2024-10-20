Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,242 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

STIP opened at $101.04 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $101.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.82.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

