Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,242 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
STIP opened at $101.04 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $101.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.82.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
