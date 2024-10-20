Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Vistra by 12.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 38,929.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VST stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $143.87.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

