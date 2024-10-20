Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $51.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 113.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

